Why N'Golo Kante Missed Chelsea's 1-0 Defeat to Arsenal

Thomas Tuchel confirmed N'Golo Kante was absent from Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal due to 'pain management' reasons.

The 30-year-old was left out of the squad entirely for the London derby defeat on Wednesday night, which saw Billy Gilmour continue in the midfield as Tuchel made seven changes to his side.

With four games to play and after a busy season, Chelsea are at the most important stage of the season. Two crucial league matches which will define their Premier League campaign, whilst also being in both the FA Cup and Champions League final.

Chelsea have already suffered injury problems in recent weeks, with Mateo Kovacic still struggling from a hamstring problem and Andreas Christensen having a tendon issue.

And Tuchel revealed he didn't want to risk Kante against Arsenal after he picked up pain his Achilles, as well as providing updates on Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"N’Golo [was left out] for pain management," revealed Tuchel to the 5th Stand App. "He has pain in the achilles and he suffers from that. There was no chance [he could play] because we miss Kovacic [too]. Not having N'Golo on the bench is a huge blow for us in terms of intensity and attitude.

He added: "For Toni [Rudiger], we were at risk of overload and injury. We lost already Andreas Christensen so there was no chance I could take the risk now to have two central defenders out. The same with Timo Werner."

