"Why not?" - Thomas Tuchel on Callum Hudson-Odoi's new wing-back role at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed why Callum Hudson-Odoi is playing as a wing-back under his management.

Since Tuchel's appointment this week, Hudson-Odoi has played in both of the German's games at wing-back, and has flourished on both occasions.

The 20-year-old was the Blues Man of the Match against Wolves on Wednesday night and was a threat again against Burnley as Chelsea secured their first win under Tuchel with a 2-0 victory.

He provided the assist for the first goal under the Tuchel era which Cesar Azpilicueta rifled home.

And post-match, Tuchel was asked why he is playing the England international at wing-back.

"Why not?" said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london.

"Of course we knew him, there were big rumours around him and Bayern Munich but we knew before if you are interested in football, upcoming players, he was in the focus way before I ever thought about being his manager.

"He can have his input on the line, he has the ability to be decisive with his runs, his speed and at the moment we have opted for this structure.

"He can play in the half positions offensively, this is clear and we wanted to take the chance against Wolves so we went with Chilly and him, today it was Marcos and him.

"He had another good game, if we can improve the precision of our guys in the box then maybe we can score more goals."

Hudson-Odoi delivered his verdict on Wednesday night following the Wolves draw on his new position.

"It [playing as a wing-back] was something new for me. It was my first time trying it yesterday [in training] and I felt alright playing in it, it wasn’t a problem for me.

"It was good trying to play that position and no matter where the manager asks me to play I will try to do my best."

