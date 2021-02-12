NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
"Why not use it?" - Thomas Tuchel addresses players' versatility and how it affects game time

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on the adaptability of some of his key players, such as Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Tuchel has discovered new roles for the likes of Timo Werner, an out-and-out number nine, and Hudson-Odoi, with the traditional winger flourishing after being asked to operate as a wing-back.

I don’t know if it [versatility] is an advantage or not. If you have a specialist with the [number] six [position], he will play the six. No need to push the six to a central defender or wing-back," said Tuchel, previewing his side's clash with Newcastle on Monday, as relayed by Football London.

"But if you have players like [Callum] Hudson-Odoi and we have the opportunity to ask different questions to the opposition and opposition defenders, then why not use it?

"[Callum] Hudson-Odoi started on the right side and finished on the left side [against Barnsley]. So, it gives us the possibility to react, be flexible and help the team in structure wise and information wise. 

"It is clearly not a disadvantage, but if we had the feeling that a player should only be used as a number nine, we would not use him on the wing."

Chelsea earned a hard-fought victory at Barnsley on Thursday night, with a sole Tammy Abraham goal enough to seal a place in the FA Cup quarter-final for the Blues.

Tuchel will be hoping to continue his fine start to life in the Premier League on Monday night as fifth-placed Chelsea welcome struggling Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge.

