Why Olivier Giroud Rejected Tottenham Hotspur Move to Stay At Chelsea

Olivier Giroud has revealed he came close to joining Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020 but opted to snub them to remain at Chelsea.

The 35-year-old eventually left Stamford Bridge this summer for AC Milan, ending a three-and-a-half year spell in west London following his switch from Arsenal in January 2018.

But two years on from his Blues arrival, game time under Frank Lampard was at a minimum and an exit was wanted by the Frenchman.

Lazio showed interest as did Inter Milan, but Chelsea's London rivals, then under the management of Jose Mourinho, were also admirers.

However, no move materialised and he remained a Blue but the forward has revealed how close he came to joining Spurs and why the transfer didn't happen.

What Olivier Giroud said

Speaking to the Mirror, the Frenchman revealed: “Tottenham was interested and Jose Mourinho was interested. But I was so close to signing for Inter, for Lazio, I was desperate for game time.

“Tottenham was there but, to be honest, it was not a clear option because the race for the Premier league top four made it difficult for anything to happen.

“But also in my heart, as a proper ex-Gunner, and as we always say: ‘Once a Gunner, always a Gunner.’ It would have been very weird to have played Tottenham. That’s why it didn’t happen.”

