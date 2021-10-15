    • October 15, 2021
    Why Olivier Giroud Rejected Tottenham Hotspur Move to Stay At Chelsea

    Author:

    Olivier Giroud has revealed he came close to joining Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020 but opted to snub them to remain at Chelsea.

    The 35-year-old eventually left Stamford Bridge this summer for AC Milan, ending a three-and-a-half year spell in west London following his switch from Arsenal in January 2018. 

    But two years on from his Blues arrival, game time under Frank Lampard was at a minimum and an exit was wanted by the Frenchman.

    sipa_33331677

    Lazio showed interest as did Inter Milan, but Chelsea's London rivals, then under the management of Jose Mourinho, were also admirers. 

    However, no move materialised and he remained a Blue but the forward has revealed how close he came to joining Spurs and why the transfer didn't happen.

    What Olivier Giroud said

    Speaking to the Mirror, the Frenchman revealed: “Tottenham was interested and Jose Mourinho was interested. But I was so close to signing for Inter, for Lazio, I was desperate for game time.

    “Tottenham was there but, to be honest, it was not a clear option because the race for the Premier league top four made it difficult for anything to happen.

    “But also in my heart, as a proper ex-Gunner, and as we always say: ‘Once a Gunner, always a Gunner.’ It would have been very weird to have played Tottenham. That’s why it didn’t happen.”

    sipa_34155651
