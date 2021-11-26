Skip to main content
Why Ralf Rangnick Won't Be in Charge of Man United vs Chelsea

Author:

Manchester United will have Michael Carrick in charge of the side when they face Chelsea on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

The Red Devils make the trip down south to the capital as they visit the league leaders.

But they will be under the tutelage of Carrick despite agreeing a deal with Ralf Rangnick to become their new interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. 

United have agreed a six-month deal and the Lokomotiv Moscow board have given the green light for him to depart for Old Trafford, as per the latest reports

But why couldn't they appoint him in time for the Chelsea clash?

As reported by the Athletic, work permit reasons means he wouldn't have been able to sign in time for trip to Stamford Bridge.

This is a boost for Chelsea who once went after Rangnick after parting company with Frank Lampard at the start of the year, but he rejected the job due to it being on a temporary basis with no view to making any stay at the club permanent. 

Rangnick's employers in Russia have now agreed to let him go which will see him sign his contract in Manchester next week, with his first game in charge against Arsenal. 

