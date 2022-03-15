Skip to main content
Why Reece James & Callum Hudson-Odoi Will Miss Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs LOSC Lille

Thomas Tuchel has made the decision not to risk Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi for Chelsea's UEFA Champions League clash against LOSC Lille on Wednesday.

The pair were not named as part of the 22-man travelling squad to France on Tuesday night.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel hinted that the pair would not be involved and explained why.

imago1008270879h

He said: "We will try to have Reece and Callum later in training but will be a very tight race. We will take this decision after the training session. They were not involved. Let’s see if it is worth the risk, it will be very tight with these two."

It looks like Tuchel has decided against taking a risk, with Chelsea already two goals ahead on aggregate after victory in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite the lead, Tuchel will be keen to ensure that Chelsea do not take it for granted as he continued to heap praise upon the Blues' opponents.

imago1010074599h

"To be honest, I think they played well at Stamford Bridge. They were very physical, attacked high up the pitch. It was impressive," he said.

"It's half time right now. No match is decided by a 2-0 scoreline. The second half is tomorrow and we'll have to produce another top performance. I think Lille played on Friday so they've had a good amount of time to recover. That is why we have to be ready physically and mentally for a tough game."

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have recovered in time for the match and could be set for a start, returning from injury and a Covid-19 absence as Chelsea hope for a positive result to progress into the next round.

“I think Marcos is ready to start, Azpi is ready to start," Tuchel concluded.

imago1010494132h
