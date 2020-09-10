SI.com
Gary Neville delivers verdict on why Roman Abramovich has backed Chelsea boss Frank Lampard in the transfer window

Matt Debono

Gary Neville has revealed why he thinks owner Roman Abramovich is investing into Frank Lampard's Chelsea squad this summer. 

Chelsea have been very busy in the transfer window already this summer, having landed seven new signings already and a couple more additions could also be made before the window closes on October 5. 

Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz are the six first-team signings along with Xavier Mbuyamba, who heads into the development squad. 

EgXEXxpUwAUdXph

They are looking to build on their fourth placed finish last season in the league, and Neville thinks that due to the current financial climate, the Blues are taking advantage of the market. 

"Chelsea’s interesting because Roman Abramovich has wanted for 15 years a flamboyant team,” said Neville on Sky Sports.

"But every time he’s gone for the flamboyant managers to try and get the flamboyant team, he’s been pulled back to that more methodical type of approach that’s been successful for the club.

“I think this year he’s probably investing, partly because of Covid and he sees an opportunity to exploit the market, but I think because what Frank Lampard has done has invigorated him.

EhGJdABXgAE6DEh

“The academy players finally coming through, the emergence of Christian Pulisic and other young players, a team that plays a different way, that’s more energetic and really good to watch.

“More inconsistent, less reliable, you always get that when you are trying to go with younger players and a different style, but I think that’s what he wants.

"He wants excitement, he wants thrill around Chelsea and that’s why he’s invested this summer, to go again at this moment because he sees a team that’s got something he’s always wanted."

