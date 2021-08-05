Why Romelu Lukaku Will Count as a Homegrown Player For Chelsea

Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku will count as a homegrown player for the Blues if he signs for the west London club this summer.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

There is a boost to Lukaku's signing too, as the Belgian counts as homegrown after playing for Chelsea in the past.

Photo Federico Proietti / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Lukaku signed for Chelsea as an 18-year-old back in 2011 and was on the books at Stamford Bridge for three years, earning him the homegrown status.

During his time at the Blues, Lukaku spent a season on loan at West Bromwich Albion and a season at Everton, both in England and helping him to get his home grown status.

Lukaku will count as homegrown for Chelsea's Premier League squad registration whilst he will count as an association trained player in the Champions League, a player who was on a club's books in the same association for three years between the ages of 15 and 21.

Thomas Tuchel speaking on the potential signing of Lukaku

Tuchel was quizzed on whether he would say no to Lukaku, who has been heavily linked. He replied: "The board isn't offering players, that's not how it works. We talk to the board about players, have our own opinions, and in the end we target players who in our opinion could make our squad strong, which is quite a challenge.

"There are some players of which we think they can be a good target and improvement in our squad. I will not comment on names as I don't like it when other coaches speak about my players. So hopefully you understand that."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube