Sir Martin Broughton's bid for Chelsea could face challenges from the Premier League after it was revealed that Joshua Harris and David Blitzer were two of the individuals financing the bid, according to reports.

Not all of Broughton's investors have emerged, however his team currently consists of Lord Sebastien Coe, Harris, Blitzer, and most recently, Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive.

However, as Raine make their way through the offers for Chelsea before whittling down the shortlist to a maximum of four names this week, Broughton's bid could have taken a bid blow.

Harris and Blitzer both hold stakes in fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace, believed to be around 18 per cent, and so are already shareholders in the league.

IMAGO / Action Plus

There has been previous claims that they would be able to sell their stakes immediately, otherwise they would not pass the league's owners’ and directors’ test due to having an influential involvement already.

Matt Law reports that the bid could face challenges from the Premier League, with a feeling that 'allowing shareholders in one club to effectively dump their shares to pursue what could be considered a more attractive proposition could set a dangerous precedent'.

If there is any slight possibility of a delay in a sale, it could put Raine off and in turn, put the chances of Broughton's bid being successful in huge doubt.

Chelsea want a quick sale of the football club, with a deal hoping to be in place by the end of the month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube