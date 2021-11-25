'Three Point Lane' - Why Tottenham Was Frank Lampard's Favourite Chelsea Away Ground

Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Why Tottenham Was Frank Lampard's Favourite Chelsea Away Ground

Author:

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has revealed his favourite away ground that he played at during his time at the club. 

The Blues icon made 648 appearances for the reigning European Champions, scoring 211 goals and assisting 162. 

He is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever wear the shirt for the club, having also enjoyed a strong stint as manager from 2019 to the start of 2021. 

In an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, the former England international revealed the side he most enjoyed playing away from home for Chelsea.

"Tottenham. We used to beat them a lot. We lost once. 

"Before I came to the club, they called it ‘Three Point Lane’ rather than White Hart Lane. It was hostile in a good way."

Lampard played 32 times for Chelsea against their London rivals, scoring nine goals for his side in all competitions.

In his 12 seasons in west London, the midfielder won a number of major honours, including three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups and a Europa League.

He also captained the side on the night they won their first ever Champions League title, as well as scoring a penalty in the shootout as the Blues beat Bayern Munich 4-3 from the spot in 2012.

After an impressive season at Derby County, Lampard was appointed as the Chelsea manager at the start of the 19/20 season where he helped guide his former club to a top four finish, an impressive achievement considering it was only his second season in management.

