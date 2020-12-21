NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Why Tammy Abraham played over Olivier Giroud against West Ham

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard says he selected Tammy Abraham to start against West Ham over Olivier Giroud due to the type of opposition they were against.

Abraham rewarded Lampard with his faith shown in him as he bagged a brace late in the second-half to seal a 3-0 win for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Monday. 

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-west-ham (13)

Giroud had started the previous three but Abraham was given the nod, and Lampard said the goals will help his confidence and why Abraham started in west London.

"Good for his confidence, clearly. You have to work for your goals. He put a lot of effort in and I wanted him to be a handful, move and have energy and move their backline. He did that. 

READ MORE: Frank Lampard provides Ben Chilwell ankle injury update

"Oli has been doing it for us in his own way and scoring goals. It was more about the opposition today to play Tammy. I was pleased with how he did. We need that. 

"We've had goals from all over the pitch, that's great, but we need people scoring regularly. Tammy getting two will help him."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league (8)
News

Frank Lampard provides Reece James knee injury update

chelsea-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (7)
News

Why Tammy Abraham played over Olivier Giroud against West Ham

chelsea-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (14)
News

Frank Lampard: One goal will start run of goals for Timo Werner

chelsea-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (12)
News

Frank Lampard pleased to see Chelsea get back to winning ways against West Ham

chelsea-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (11)
News

Frank Lampard hails goalscorer Thiago Silva post-West Ham win

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-west-ham (9)
News

Frank Lampard provides Ben Chilwell ankle injury update

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-west-ham (12)
News

Ben Chilwell breaks silence on ankle injury after West Ham win

chelsea-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (4)
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-0 West Ham | Premier League

chelsea-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (4)
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-0 West Ham | Premier League