Why Tammy Abraham played over Olivier Giroud against West Ham

Frank Lampard says he selected Tammy Abraham to start against West Ham over Olivier Giroud due to the type of opposition they were against.

Abraham rewarded Lampard with his faith shown in him as he bagged a brace late in the second-half to seal a 3-0 win for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Monday.

Giroud had started the previous three but Abraham was given the nod, and Lampard said the goals will help his confidence and why Abraham started in west London.

"Good for his confidence, clearly. You have to work for your goals. He put a lot of effort in and I wanted him to be a handful, move and have energy and move their backline. He did that.

"Oli has been doing it for us in his own way and scoring goals. It was more about the opposition today to play Tammy. I was pleased with how he did. We need that.

"We've had goals from all over the pitch, that's great, but we need people scoring regularly. Tammy getting two will help him."

