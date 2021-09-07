Why Thiago Silva Could Miss Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Aston Villa

Chelsea are waiting to find out if Thiago Silva will be suspended for their Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side are back in domestic action this weekend once the international break comes to its conclusion.

However, one Chelsea player wasn't allowed to leave to join up with his country for the break - Silva. This was because many South American players in the Premier League were blocked from leaving for duty due to the league denying them permission because of the 10-day quarantine period once they return.

Despite Silva not playing for Brazil, Chelsea could face the consequences this weekend. FIFA rules state players can be banned for five days once the international break period ends if they haven't been allowed to leave for international duty, which in this case applies to Silva.

This means Tuchel could be without Silva on Saturday when they welcome Dean Smith's side to west London.

No decision has yet been announced but the European Clubs' Association (ECA) chief executive Charlie Marshall has urged FIFA to make a decision with just days to go until the league season resumes.

As quoted by the Athletic, he said: “This has to be sorted it out within the next 24 hours – Liverpool and the other clubs need to know if they can play their Brazilians or not or whether FIFA is going to enforce the five-day rule for not releasing the players. If FIFA is not going to sanction the clubs then they need to tell them.

“It also needs to be explained how Brazilian players based in England should have been able to avoid quarantine there but not Argentina players. We think FIFA has abused its position and they have to sort it out because we need to know if the five-day rule is going to be imposed.”

"We don't think there should be sanctions because if a player has to quarantine he is unavailable to immediately play for his club again, so it would be longer than the agreed release period.

"We asked FIFA to extend the exception for players having to be released for international duty but they chose not to."

