Thiago Silva will not make his Chelsea debut against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The 35-year-old signed for the Blues last month but has only recently started training with the rest of the squad after he reached the Champions League final with PSG.

Silva has been pictured working at Cobham as he looks to rebuild his fitness, however he will not be fit in time to face Liverpool.

"Thiago has been training with us for the last three or four days, but we are working with him on his fitness at the moment so Liverpool will come too soon for him."

Lampard also commented on the Brazilian's leadership and can't ask any more of the new Chelsea signing.

"He's certainly a leader. He's not going to turn into a leader, I think he will bring that with him by nature. He doesn't speak the language that great, which is something that we will work on very quickly, but we have a lot of players in the squad who are multi-lingual that can help with that.

"By presence, attitude in training and the quality of the player, of course he will command respect. I look forward to having him around. He already seems very engaged and intent on trying to help the team. It's all you can ask for as a coach."

