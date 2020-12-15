Why Thiago Silva's word saw him join Chelsea despite PSG's attempts to keep him

Thiago Silva says he rejected Paris Saint-Germain's efforts to keep him in the summer after he had agreed to join Chelsea.

The 36-year-old left the French club after eight seasons which saw Silva's final game see him lose in the Champions League final to Bayern Munich.

But Silva has revealed that prior to the final he had agreed verbally to Chelsea and following the final, PSG tried to make a U-turn to keep the Brazilian defender.

Silva has been hugely influential for Chelsea since arriving in west London. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

In an interview with Canal+ via Sport Witness, Silva stated why he turned down PSG's efforts to keep him after giving his word to Frank Lampard that he'd join Chelsea in the summer.

"At the beginning, there was no offer to renew my contract. Leonardo [sporting director] called me, told me I wasn’t a part of the club’s project and said I could leave. After the Champions League final, he called me back and asked me if I’d signed with another club. I said no, but I’d given my word to Chelsea.

“For me, the word is the most important. Once you’ve said something, you have to follow through. You can’t change your mind like that. And, I think they changed their mind after the Champions league because I showed my quality. What saddens me, it’s that I spent eight years there and I was judged on the last three games. Everything I’d done before didn’t matter.

“For me, it’s sad to make a decision like that, but it’s football. That’s how it is. Now I have to look forward and to keep working for Chelsea. It’s a club that deserves it."

