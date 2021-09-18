Why Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Could Have Advantage Over Spurs Ahead of London Derby

Thomas Tuchel admitted Chelsea having two extra days to prepare for their Premier League clash against Spurs is a 'good' thing, but statistics have proven it may not count as an advantage.

Chelsea travel across the capital to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon to face Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

The Blues last played on Tuesday in the Champions League at home to Zenit St Petersburg, while Spurs only played on Thursday in France against Stade Rennes.

Tuchel allowed his squad to have a day off on Wednesday to recover in the build up to the London derby. Spurs would've arrived back in England during the early hours of Friday morning, leaving them with just one full day - Saturday - to prepare for the encounter.

But the Chelsea boss despite having the extra days over their opponent's, insists it doesn't always count as an advantage having days in between games instead of continuing the rhythm.

"It is good, I like it. We have after a good day off, one recovery day yesterday and two training sessions to prepare physically and tactically to improve what we want to improve. It is rare but good for us.

"Is it an advantage? I think if you go into statistics you will not find any advantage. Sometimes it is good to stay in the rhythm, it depends but for us it is good."

