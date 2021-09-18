September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Why Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Could Have Advantage Over Spurs Ahead of London Derby

Is it an advantage?
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel admitted Chelsea having two extra days to prepare for their Premier League clash against Spurs is a 'good' thing, but statistics have proven it may not count as an advantage.

Chelsea travel across the capital to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon to face Nuno Espirito Santo's side

The Blues last played on Tuesday in the Champions League at home to Zenit St Petersburg, while Spurs only played on Thursday in France against Stade Rennes.

sipa_35102443

Tuchel allowed his squad to have a day off on Wednesday to recover in the build up to the London derby. Spurs would've arrived back in England during the early hours of Friday morning, leaving them with just one full day - Saturday - to prepare for the encounter.  

But the Chelsea boss despite having the extra days over their opponent's, insists it doesn't always count as an advantage having days in between games instead of continuing the rhythm.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"It is good, I like it. We have after a good day off, one recovery day yesterday and two training sessions to prepare physically and tactically to improve what we want to improve. It is rare but good for us. 

"Is it an advantage? I think if you go into statistics you will not find any advantage. Sometimes it is good to stay in the rhythm, it depends but for us it is good."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35009438 (1)
News

Why Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Could Have Advantage Over Spurs Ahead of London Derby

sipa_35102430
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Held Summer Talks With Harry Kane's Representatives

1006568753
News

'The Club Want to Win' - Saúl Ñíguez Outlines Chelsea Project Following Champions League Success

1006568753
News

Saúl Ñíguez Reveals Chelsea COVID-19 Training Arrangements

pjimage (37)
News

Saúl Ñíguez Makes Sensational Admission Over Chelsea Transfer on Deadline Day

Azpi pre-match
News

'A Great Person' - Saúl Ñíguez Heaps Praise on Chelsea Captain César Azpilicueta

pjimage (37)
News

'We Know His Quality' - Thomas Tuchel Defends Saúl Ñíguez Following Underwhelming Chelsea Debut

Conor Gallagher 2
News

'A Really Good Person' - Crystal Palace Manager Patrick Vieira Sends Chelsea Connor Gallagher Message