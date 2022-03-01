Skip to main content
Why Thomas Tuchel Gave Chelsea Squad Day Off After Liverpool Defeat Ahead of Luton FA Cup Tie

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea were given a day off on Monday between their matches against Liverpool and Luton Town to 'clear their minds' after a disappointing and physically draining weekend. 

Chelsea played 120 minutes plus penalties at Wembley on Sunday afternoon against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, but it ended in defeat as Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the deciding penalty kick. 

It was a long afternoon in the capital that ended in disappointment, leaving tired legs, a squad full of knocks. 

Tuchel confirmed their is a long list of players who are doubts to face Luton with 'late decisions' to be made over who will be selected. 

The turnaround is short, not leaving much time for recovery or preparations, and it was cut in half after the players were given Monday off to refresh their minds. 

"It’s only two days," said Tuchel on the gap between playing Liverpool and Luton Town. "We gave a day off to clear our minds. It was not only a disappointment but physically draining, demanding. That leaves us with a one day turnaround to be ready for tomorrow. It’s another competition, that’s life at Chelsea. 

"We want to be competitive, we want to be in different competitions so we have to be ready tomorrow. Is that always easy? Maybe not. This is what we do, what we demand. From me, myself and everybody around the team, last but not least from the players. This is where we are."

