Tuchel demanding the 'very best' from Chelsea side ahead of season run-in

Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to push themselves to the limit for the final month of the campaign.

After arriving in January, Tuchel has put Chelsea back on the right tracks and it sees them in pole position to finish in the Premier League top four.

They are also in the FA Cup final next month after beating soon-to-be champions Manchester City in the semi-finals. The Blues also are on the verge of reaching the Champions League final as their second leg against Real Madrid looms on Wednesday.

Next up is Fulham as they look to finish the job of securing Champions League qualification, but Tuchel isn't letting his side rest up and take their foot off the pedal. He is demanding the 'very best' from his team.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Now Chelsea are on the home straight heading into the final month of the season - it's now or never, it's time to deliver when it counts.

What Thomas Tuchel said on expecting such a good start at Chelsea

"I don’t know, I did not expect too much because if you do expect too much, too far into the future, it may be that you will constantly disappoint yourself or hold yourself back from over-achieving.

"If you are happy with a draw before the match starts then maybe you will hold yourself back because it would have been possible to win.

"There are no expectations in terms of points, what title, if we reach this point then we are successful, it never feels like this and that is the same at academy football, in the Bundesliga, in France, and not here. It is never who I approach all challenges that I was facing.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

"What we do is we push ourselves to the limit, demand the very best from ourselves and this is a huge challenge that we stepped into - the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup. When we enter a competition with Chelsea, we play to win and this is what I demand of myself.

"Can we win all matches from now until the end of the year? No, probably not but we will try to win every single match and nothing else. This is what we expect from us. I will never be fully satisfied when we draw, always super angry when we lose, it’s part of my personality and DNA of this club.

"It works no other way than step by step and the most important step is tomorrow (Saturday) against Fulham."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube