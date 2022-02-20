Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Remaining Calm as Chelsea Overcome Struggles to Beat Crystal Palace

Thomas Tuchel will not press the panic button despite another below-par performance from his Chelsea side as they clinched a late 1-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Hakim Ziyech came to the Blues' rescue on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League to help Chelsea win back-to-back league games for the first time since October 2021

The three points ensured Chelsea kept the pace with Liverpool, but it was a performance that will need to be forgotten about quickly. 

imago1009991047h

Tuchel and his players acknowledged that post-match, stating that the win was the most important outcome from the London derby in the capital.

Andreas Christensen said"It's been tough and mentally draining but we are doing everything we can to recover well and this was a hard way to get back into Premier League.

"But we got the three points which was the most important thing for us right now. Like I said, it's not our level but we will take it."

imago1009991045h

With Tuchel responsible for selecting the team which has the best chance of winning games on a game-by-game basis, the buck stops with him. 

Read More

The Chelsea head coach reflected on his position at full-time and says he won't change his current mood which is to remain calm in pressurised moments, a moment they are currently in. 

"I have to stay calm now," said Tuchel after their narrow win at Selhurst Park. 

Chelsea came back from Abu Dhabi last Sunday following their Club World Cup triumph and were hit with illnesses to six players, as well as jet lag and lack of sleep affecting the players following their return to London from the Middle East

The current conditions that Chelsea are experiencing right now is putting pressure on the Blues, who are dealing with it as best as they can, which is a key for Tuchel not to hit the panic alarm just yet. 

imago1010003701h

He added: "How a week like this works, we come from a 30-degree temperature difference, we have six players with a cold from the AC in the plane, we have jet lag from Abu Dhabi, we have no player who slept well in Abu Dhabi because of temperature and the time difference. So it's the same here.

"If you think we have a normal week to prepare I can just tell you it's not like this. We are trying to survive at the moment and you can see.

"There is a lot of pressure going on if you go to a world cup and want to win it for Chelsea. The players put a lot of pressure on themselves and then we haven't played Premier League for four weeks. It's a huge and strange mix of a lot of reasons why, personally, I did not over-expect today performance-wise.

"Then we had some issues in training with Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and Callum Hudson-Odoi went out from training. So this is where we are and it is like this. I know we can play better, that we want to play better."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Remaining Calm as Chelsea Overcome Struggles to Beat Crystal Palace

By Matt Debono
56 seconds ago
imago1009985000h
News

Hakim Ziyech Continues Impressive Chelsea Away Premier League Goalscoring Record

By Rob Calcutt
30 minutes ago
imago1010003678h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Trying to Survive Pressure Amid Recent Struggles

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
pjimage (1)
News

'Things to Improve' - Thomas Tuchel Demands Premier League Consistency From Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1010001094h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need to Improve if They Want to Catch Liverpool in Premier League

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1009991047h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Need to Improve Quickly Ahead of Big Week vs Lille & Liverpool

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1009955093h
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde is Still Chelsea's 'First Goal' For the Summer

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1009793569h
Transfer News

Report: Frank Lampard Showing Strong Interest in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher

By Rob Calcutt
3 hours ago