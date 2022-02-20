Thomas Tuchel will not press the panic button despite another below-par performance from his Chelsea side as they clinched a late 1-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Hakim Ziyech came to the Blues' rescue on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League to help Chelsea win back-to-back league games for the first time since October 2021.

The three points ensured Chelsea kept the pace with Liverpool, but it was a performance that will need to be forgotten about quickly.

Tuchel and his players acknowledged that post-match, stating that the win was the most important outcome from the London derby in the capital.

Andreas Christensen said: "It's been tough and mentally draining but we are doing everything we can to recover well and this was a hard way to get back into Premier League.

"But we got the three points which was the most important thing for us right now. Like I said, it's not our level but we will take it."

With Tuchel responsible for selecting the team which has the best chance of winning games on a game-by-game basis, the buck stops with him.

The Chelsea head coach reflected on his position at full-time and says he won't change his current mood which is to remain calm in pressurised moments, a moment they are currently in.

"I have to stay calm now," said Tuchel after their narrow win at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea came back from Abu Dhabi last Sunday following their Club World Cup triumph and were hit with illnesses to six players, as well as jet lag and lack of sleep affecting the players following their return to London from the Middle East.

The current conditions that Chelsea are experiencing right now is putting pressure on the Blues, who are dealing with it as best as they can, which is a key for Tuchel not to hit the panic alarm just yet.

He added: "How a week like this works, we come from a 30-degree temperature difference, we have six players with a cold from the AC in the plane, we have jet lag from Abu Dhabi, we have no player who slept well in Abu Dhabi because of temperature and the time difference. So it's the same here.

"If you think we have a normal week to prepare I can just tell you it's not like this. We are trying to survive at the moment and you can see.

"There is a lot of pressure going on if you go to a world cup and want to win it for Chelsea. The players put a lot of pressure on themselves and then we haven't played Premier League for four weeks. It's a huge and strange mix of a lot of reasons why, personally, I did not over-expect today performance-wise.

"Then we had some issues in training with Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and Callum Hudson-Odoi went out from training. So this is where we are and it is like this. I know we can play better, that we want to play better."

