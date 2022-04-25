Why Thomas Tuchel Left Reece James Out of Chelsea Squad vs West Ham

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Reece James was left out of their 1-0 win against West Ham on Sunday as a precaution.

The 22-year-old was a surprise absentee from the squad when the teams were announced in west London, which saw Ruben Loftus-Cheek begin at right wing-back.

James' absence was luckily not heavily missed as Christian Pulisic slotted into the bottom corner in the 90th minute to ensure Chelsea stole all three points at the death to go one step closer to securing their Champions League qualification for next season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

James was in attendance at Stamford Bridge to witness the victory and Tuchel cleared his unavailability up, confirming it was reducing the risk of a reinjury.

He told Chelsea TV: "Reecey had a bit of a weird feeling, not feeling fully confident about his hamstrings, so we did not take the risk of a reinjury and left him out of the squad."

Chelsea will hope to welcome back the England international against Manchester United when they travel to Old Trafford on Thursday night.

IMAGO / PA Images

Antonio Rudiger could also return in midweek in a double boost for Chelsea after he was absent against West Ham due to groin and hamstring issues.

Should he be available, It will be the first time he plays for the Blues since his summer departure was confirmed by Tuchel.

"The injury of Toni, in one leg it's the groin and the other a bit the hamstring," revealed the Chelsea head coach. "He is somebody that plays through the pain and is used to it, but it's muscle pain and huge discomfort. He feels insecure because he is not used to having muscle injuries. So he feels like it could happen.

"He wants to come back, and the plan is he is back on Tuesday in training for Thursday (against Manchester United). Hopefully, we can stick to the plan."

