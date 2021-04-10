Why Thomas Tuchel started Christian Pulisic for Chelsea's clash against Crystal Palace

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he opted to start Christian Pulisic against Crystal Palace due to being in good form.

The 22-year-old was named in the Blues starting XI to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

Pulisic started in the attack alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, which saw Timo Werner drop to the bench.

He grabbed a goal in Chelsea's last league outing against West Brom before being forced off at half-time due to a hamstring problem.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But the American started against Palace and Tuchel hoped he would show up against Roy Hodgson's side.

"It’s to do with form and work-rate," said Tuchel on Pulisic's inclusion.

"With Timo, we are close to over-using him and there’s no point in doing that. Christian is in good form so I want to have the competition for the position.

"We haven’t made many changes in formation or individual positions but we hope Christian can show up and challenge in an offensive formation."

Tuchel is hoping for a reaction from the side after their 5-2 loss against West Brom.

He added: "We need to have a reaction today and we expect a tough match here but we’re confident. We are overall on a good run and we need to restart in the league.

"There are not a lot of changes because of that and we cannot give the impression to rest players for Tuesday. Today is the most important game and we have a lot to win."

