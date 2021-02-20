NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Why Thomas Tuchel substituted Callum Hudson-Odoi during Southampton draw

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he took Callum Hudson-Odoi off against Southampton after bringing him on at half-time due to his lack of energy.

Hudson-Odoi was brought on at the break by Tuchel when the Blues were 1-0 down against the Saints after Takumi Minamino put the hosts ahead. 

Mason Mount managed to secure a point for the Blues from the penalty spot, but Hudson-Odoi was hooked late on despite only coming on at half-time. 

southampton-v-chelsea-premier-league (14)

Tuchel addressed why he took Hudson-Odoi off post-match and stated that his performance wasn't good enough.

"No injury. In a game that it is hard to create chances, you need to rely on counter-pressing to maybe force errors, to get a second ball and get an easy chance. For that, you need to be totally on and totally sharp. I didn't feel this from Callum today.

southampton-v-chelsea-premier-league (17)

"He missed chances to counter-press, lost some easy balls. I had the feeling he was never really into the game. You know I trust him a lot because he plays every game for us but today I was close to him and I don't know, maybe it was unfair, but I didn't get the feeling today that I normally get from him because he can be decisive.

"It was a hard decision but nothing that will stick between us or stick for long. Tomorrow it will be forgotten and we will prepare for Atletico."

southampton-v-chelsea-premier-league (17)
fbl-eng-pr-southampton-chelsea (5)
CHO vs Wolves
southampton-v-chelsea-premier-league (14)
CHO vs Luton
barnsley-v-chelsea-the-emirates-fa-cup-fifth-round (1)
