Why Thomas Tuchel thinks Man City already have upper hand against Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has revealed why he thinks Manchester City have the upper hand over Chelsea ahead of the Premier League meeting between the two sides.

Chelsea travel to the Etihad on Saturday evening to face the champions-elect, who can clinch the title if they beat the Blues.

Both sides played in midweek but City played on the Tuesday, Tuchel's side a day later, and the Chelsea head coach thinks the extra day gives the hosts the 'upper hand'.

"They have one more day to recover, they don't have to travel, and that gives them a bit the upper hand," said Tuchel, as relayed by football.london.

"We saw how crucial that can be these days when they arrived in Wembley for the [FA Cup] semi-final, because we had one more day, two games in London and they had to travel from Dortmund I think and then again to London for this game.

"I had the feeling on the sideline that gave us the upper hand. So now we have to deal with it.

"So I try to prepare it in a normal way, the challenge right now is to get the tiredness out of our legs and brains and to refocus. The challenge is to be in good shape tomorrow, and then we'll see."

Tuchel added: "We have one day less to recover and we have an away game. One day less is quite the key factor in these times of the season so I can imagine that we maybe need fresh legs and minds tomorrow. Some hungry guys who deserve to show together that they have a chance in a big fixture.

"Tomorrow (Saturday), if there will be new stuff tactically. I don't know. I haven't decided yet. I have to look at everybody and see who is available and who is a bit overloaded. There is a high possibility that we will see some changes."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube