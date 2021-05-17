Why Thomas Tuchel Wants Antonio Rudiger to Extend Chelsea Future

Sports Illustrated home
Thomas Tuchel Offers Stance on Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Future Amid Contract Renewal Talks

Thomas Tuchel has given his support to Chelsea handing Antonio Rudiger a new contract at the club.

Since Tuchel's arrival in January, Rudiger has come back in from the cold and been a mainstay in the Chelsea side, impressing at the back which has seen their defensive record improve as the season has gone on.

The 28-year-old's contract at the club expires next summer and prior to Tuchel's appointment, a future in west London looked uncertain for the central defender. 

But following his performances for Chelsea, it has been reported that the club will open talks with him to extend his deal at Stamford Bridge, an idea which Tuchel has fully supported.

What Thomas Tuchel said

As quoted by football.london, Tuchel said: "Nothing is better than what is doing for a new contract. If he wants to have a new contract he has our full support to stay at the club. He is speaking with his performances; he has been amazing since day one.

"We chose him in the first match after just one day of training. It was an unfair decision against Kurt but he's [Rudiger's] German and I had a clearer picture of what he can do, of course, because I've followed him more than Kurt Zouma. I had a clear picture of what he can deliver to a team and he took the chance.

"Since then it's well deserved he is in the team. He is an aggressive leader, has this natural aggressivity in him. He hates to lose, is hard to beat in duels, is very brave, and full of energy in his defending. He is leading by example and has a very positive aggressivity in him.

"This is what we like. When he can channel all this into top performances, as he does now, we are all very happy to have him."

