Why Thomas Tuchel Was 'Uncomfortable' During Chelsea's 2-0 Win Over Arsenal

Thomas Tuchel has revealed why his Chelsea side left him uncomfortable on the touchline despite beating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Romelu Lukaku scored from close range on his debut for the Blues inside 15 minutes to get the visitors up and running in north London. Reece James added a second 20 minutes later to put Tuchel's side in control.

Arsenal fought back and put the pressure on in the second half, but the Blues held on to keep a clean sheet and pick up another three points to continue their 100 per cent start to the new season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Arsenal's second half improvement saw Edouard Mendy called into action to ensure the Gunners didn't get back into the London derby.

Chelsea had chances of their own to add a third and finish the game off through Lukaku and Kai Havertz, but they were unable to find the net in the second half.

It left Tuchel twitchy on the touchline but knows his side came away with a deserved win despite signs of sloppiness in parts against Mikel Arteta's men.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I didn't feel so comfortable with me I have to say. It would've felt more comfortable if we'd managed to score the third one because we were lucky one time from a corner with a header from Arsenal. The momentum can shift at any time but, as you say, I think we deserved to win," Tuchel told the media post-match in north London.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I felt us a little bit with heavy legs in the first half, without our sharpness and freshness. We got a bit sloppy, there were easy ball losses, so there were moments when it was not so comfortable and got ourselves into some trouble.

"But I think it's necessary to accept as we come from a unique pre-season and we continued with an overload week last week for some of the guys who had a third week of training. So putting all this together, I'm happy how we played as a team, how we attacked and defended together. I think it was a deserved victory and the perfect way to start."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube