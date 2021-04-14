Why Thomas Tuchel would prefer to face Real Madrid in Champions League semi-finals

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he would rather face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League than fellow Premier League side Liverpool.

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat to Porto in the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Tuesday in Seville, but managed to hold on to go through 2-1 on aggregate into the last four.

A stunning stoppage time overhead kick from Mehdi Taremi secured a consolation goal for Porto but it was too little too late as Chelsea edged through.

They now await their opponents which will be either of Real Madrid or Liverpool depending on who comes out on top at Anfield on Wednesday evening - Real currently have a 3-1 lead.

EFE/Julio Munoz/Sipa USA

And Tuchel was asked who he would rather face and although he would take anyone, he hinted at wanting to play the Spanish side later this month.

"In general I like not to play against teams from your same league in the Champions League as it gives more of a feeling of a European competition but that is the only thing," said Tuchel.

"The game is far from over but I will watch it for sure.

'Everything is possible. Liverpool are very strong at home so we take what we get. It is a good situation for us."

Chelsea fans voted on who they wanted to face and they agreed with the Blues boss, with 75 per cent of a 2,500 poll voting in favour of welcoming back Eden Hazard back to Stamford Bridge.

