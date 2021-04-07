Why Timo Werner and Kai Havertz came off during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Porto

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Kai Havertz and Timo Werner didn't have their best matches in a Chelsea shirt after the Blues beat Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell sealed an important 2-0 win for Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Porto at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

But it was a quiet night for German duo Werner and Havertz who were both replaced in the 65th minute by Tuchel as they struggled in Seville.

EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

Tuchel accepted it wasn't their best performance and has outlined why he thinks it didn't go to plan for the duo in Spain,

He said: "I accepted that it was a tough match for Timo and for Kai today. They did not have their best day but we did not deliver so well [for them]. The connection between the deep seven players that we needed for the build-up and the front three, we lost a bit the connection to them.

"The balls we delivered were not the best balls and I could feel our two German players up front, Kai and Timo, did not play on their highest level today so I wanted to have an impact from the bench. Christian has a good momentum, Oli has waited long and has good experience and memories of this stadium. We wanted to give the sign that we keep on going [in the game].

EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

"This is the mentality in general that I like about this club and this team and that we want to implement. Once you lead, it is very hard to not play with the mentality of having something to lose. You want to keep what you have.

"But you need to go to try to win the next half and go and try to win the next duels and try to score the next goal. The best way to defend is to attack. The best way to impress the opponents is to have ball possession, to be couraged and to always be a threat.

"I am happy about the impact of our substitutions. It is absolutely necessary that we have this bond between the players and we have this impact from the bench physically, but also with quality. That’s why we are super happy with a big win today. The job is half done and we are aware of that and we need another top performance on Tuesday."

