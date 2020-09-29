Frank Lampard revealed why Chelsea forward Timo Werner didn't take a penalty during the shootout which the Blues went onto lose 5-4 against Tottenham Hotspur.

Werner handed Chelsea the lead in the 19th minute as he fired in from the edge of the box in the first-half.

The £47.5 million signing played out wide on the left, that saw Erik Lamela send the fourth round cup tie to penalties after slotting in seven minutes from time at the back post.

Mason Mount missed the deciding penalty, sending his spot kick wide, but Werner wasn't one of the initial five to take a penalty for the Blues.

Speaking to Sky Sports on whether it was the plan for Mount to take the fifth penalty, Lampard said: "We spoke to the players. You work on penalties but it's very difficult to know.

"Timo had some cramp towards the end of the game. Timo probably would have taken one so we had to adjust around that."

