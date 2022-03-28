Why Todd Boehly & LA Dodgers’ Brilliant Gesture Could Boost Chelsea Takeover Bid

The LA Dodgers' latest gesture to re-sign Andrew Toles could boost Todd Boehly's takeover bid as he made the final shortlist of preferred bidders for Chelsea Football Club.

The MLB side signed Toles, who has not played since 2018, to ensure that he can have health insurance and get help for his mental health, Barstool Sports report.

The outfielder will have access to therapists as well as being paid by the Dodgers, a fantastic gesture.

Boehly, whose consortium is reportedly the frontrunner to complete a purchase of Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, also owns 20% of the LA Dodgers.

Blues fans have a strong connection with their current owner, Abramovich, as Chelsea supporters can be found chanting his name in the stands at Stamford Bridge.

The next owner will have quite the shoes to fill when they complete the takeover, and they will want to get the Chelsea faithful on board quickly.

The Ricketts Family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, are also heavily interested in Chelsea and have made the final shortlist along with Boehly.

However, supporters on social media have created the #NoToRicketts campaign, and the heavy fan backlash following past and recent comments made by family members in regards to race, religion and other matters has seen them become disliked amongst the majority of the Chelsea fanbase.

Chelsea hold strong relationships with their former players, much like it appears the Dodgers do, with Petr Cech on the board and John Terry coaching in the Academy amongst others.

Recently, former Blue Paul Canoville expressed his feelings regarding the Ricketts family's bid.

He wrote on Twitter: "So I’ve seen and heard enough. I’m backing Chelsea Supporters' Trust and saying a big fat anti racism NO to the Ricketts bid!! Please can you stop even mentioning it."

This sentiment matches much of the fanbase's feelings, with them hoping Raine Group will take into account their opinions and that of former players.

This same fanbase have picked up on the Dodgers' news and this has led to further support from Chelsea fans, who have praised the decision to offer Toles a deal to help with his health insurance.

This show of character could also show Abramovich and the Chelsea directors what kind of owner Boehly will be, somebody who is compassionate and not simply financially driven or shrewd with his wealth.

It is believed that the winning bid for Chelsea may not necessarily be the biggest financial sum, but other factors will be taken into account and the gesture has led to support from parts of the Blues fanbase towards Boehly, despite it being unclear as to how involved he was in the decision to offer Toles a contract.

One thing can be agreed on, the decision by the Dodgers shows real class and the feel good story has put smiles on the faces of people around the world who wish the best for Toles.

