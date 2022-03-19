Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak was adamant he would be 'flying the flag over London soon' when he made a bid to buy Chelsea.

Bayrak, who runs company AB Group Holding, previously insisted they would be filing a bid to the Raine Group to put their name in the running to take over from Roman Abramovich.

The deadline was March 19 at 9pm (UK). That was made clear.

But confirming to Reuters, Bayrak revealed no bid had been submitted to the American merchant bank due to a misunderstanding. Bayrak said: "I am very upset."

Bayrak 'blamed AB Group's failure to meet the deadline due to a misunderstanding with his lawyers over the auction procedure'.

Dunya

With the UK Government also keeping a close eye, and the party who will be granting the new licence for a sale to be allowed, their name has constantly been mentioned.

That appears to have affected Bayrak and his team. Reuters also report that AB Group's lawyers contacted the DCMS using a generic email address to lodge an enquiry, instead of making an official offer to the Raine Group.

Many were sceptical over whether or not Bayrak's previous talk was for PR purposes or if he was serious in making a formal offer.

Raine has received over 30 bids for Chelsea and will now review all offers. They are expected to reduce the shortlist to three or four names next week as they eye a quick sale to ensure the Club can return to normal operations as soon as possible.

