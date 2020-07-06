Virgil van Dijk reveals why he snubbed Chelsea for £75M move to Liverpool in January 2018

Virgil van Dijk completed his move to Liverpool back in January 2018 from Southampton, and snubbed Chelsea and Manchester City in the process ahead of his switch to Merseyside.

He joined Jurgen Klopp's side for £75 million over two years ago, and has gone on to shore up Liverpool's defence which has seen them win both the Champions League and Premier League in his time at Anfield.

A costly transfer fee at the time has paid off but the 28-year-old has revealed why he rejected moves to Chelsea and Manchester City in favour of playing under Jurgen Klopp.

"I had the chance to go to Chelsea and Man City," he admitted.

"When you compare the clubs, you look at the history, the town, the current squad, their plans for the near future.

"But the most important thing you look at is the manager – and Jurgen Klopp is an important reason why I chose for Liverpool.

"Klopp has something special. Is it his energy? Is it his overall image? I sometimes sit and think about what he does and what he has more than others.

"I think it is his man-management. These days that is more important than anything in football. Klopp gives you this great feeling. He is genuinely happy when you walk into the club in the morning. It may sound daft, but that really inspires you as a player.

"He gives every player a hug after the game. It might be a really small detail, yet it feels good for every player. And the next day, he can hammer you in front of the squad in training.

"But then you accept that too. Because you know it is not personal. That way he can demand a lot from us."

