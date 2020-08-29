Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner made their first appearances in Chelsea colours on Saturday against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Frank Lampard's kicked off their 2020/21 pre-season on the south coast with a draw as they ramp up their preparations ahead of the new season.

The duo were included in the starting XI at the Amex and Werner scored his first goal for the Blues inside just four minutes.

But prior to the match, Chelsea teased the duos' new shirt numbers as Ziyech was handed the no.22 shirt and Werner was given the no.11.

Ziyech wore no.22 at Ajax which is currently Christian Pulisic's number, while the no.11 was vacated by Pedro who departed this summer.

Although it is pre-season, it appears that the two will wear these numbers moving forward, which would see Pulisic needing a new number and the obvious change is to the no.10.

Chelsea are yet to release the confirmed squad numbers for the upcoming season.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube