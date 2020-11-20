SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva not expected to face Newcastle United, confirms Frank Lampard

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva isn't set to feature for Chelsea when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League. 

Chelsea return from the international break in fifth place in the league, but will likely be without Silva for the trip up to the north east. 

Silva was away with the Brazil squad for their games against Venezuela and Uruguay and didn't return to the UK until Thursday afternoon, and missed training when the group returned to Cobham. 

Frank Lampard said on Thursday that the 36-year-old is set to be rested due to the long travelling to and from Brazil. 

"Thiago Silva has just landed, he just messaged me this afternoon [Thursday], so he probably won't go to Newcastle because of the length of the journey and timings."

Antonio Rudiger could return to the back line after he made his way back into Lampard's side prior to the international break. 

