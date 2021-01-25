Will Thomas Tuchel be in the Chelsea dugout against Wolves?

Chelsea are hoping to have Thomas Tuchel on the touchline during their clash with Wolves on Wednesday, their first game in the post-Frank Lampard era.

Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new Chelsea manager, taking over from Frank Lampard, who was relieved of his duties as Blues boss on Monday.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea correspondent for Goal, it remains unclear if Tuchel will be on the bench against Wolves in Wednesday due to the current Covid-19 rules.

However, according to Liam Twomey of The Athletic, barring a positive COVID-19 test result, Tuchel won't need to isolate due to the UK Government's exemption for 'elite sport'.

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The club want the former PSG boss to be on the bench at Stamford bridge against the west Midlands outfit, as per Simon Stone of the BBC.

There have been contradicting reports regarding Tuchel's contract at Stamford Bridge.

According to Angelo Mangiante of Sky Sports, the former Dortmund manager will sign an 18-month contract at Chelsea.

But, as per RMC Sport [via GFFN], Tuchel will be given a 4.5 year contract at the west London outfit.

As per the Athletic, owner Roman Abramovich is keen to bring Tuchel to Stamford Bridge and he will join fellow Germans Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Antonio Rudiger in west London.

It will be interesting to see how the young dressing room reacts to the sacking of one of Chelsea's one of all-time greats.

Wolves enter the game having not won in their last six league outings - their last victory coming in their last-gasp 2-1 win over Chelsea in mid-December.

