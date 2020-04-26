Willian: Liverpool should be crowned Premier League champions if season cannot resume

Willian believes that Liverpool deserve to be crowned Premier League champions after racing away into a 25-point lead over second placed Manchester City with nine games remaining.

The Premier League has been suspended since March and a decision has yet to be made on the conclusion on the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool are set for their first official Premier League title in their history, and their first league title since 1990.

In an interview with Yahoo Brazil, the 31-year-old disclosed his thoughts on the Jurgen Klopp's side hugely successful campaign, and emphasised that they should be awarded the title as a fair solution if the Premier League season cannot resume.

"If the Premier League ends without playing, Liverpool have to be the champion for what they did this season.

"No doubt, especially when it comes to the Premier League. We know the history of the championships very close and disputed.

"Liverpool are playing very well, with 22 points difference over Manchester City, it is something spectacular."

Despite the possible premature conclusion of domestic football in England, Willian has expressed his desire to compete the league season at Chelsea, with the Blues looking to secure Champions League football under Frank Lampard next season.

The 31-year-old has also recently been linked with the Premier League leaders but talks have since been 'rubbished' with Jurgen Klopp's side reportedly not interested in signing the attacking midfielder.

"I intend to stay in a big club in Europe or England," Willian added on his future.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube