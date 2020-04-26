Willian: Premier League restart in June difficult to envisage

Chelsea winger Willian has admitted that he does not believe that the 2019/20 Premier League season can restart as soon as June, after the coronavirus outbreak caused its early suspension in March.

The Blues currently sit fourth in the Premier League after gaining momentum under manager Frank Lampard, propelling his side into a Champions League spot ahead of rivals Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Willian has registered five goals and five assists domestically this season, and has been a key member of Lampard's first-team squad in an attacking, high pressure set up.

In an interview with Yahoo Brazil, the 31-year-old revealed his doubts over a proposal that suggests the Premier League will return in June behind closed doors.

"This is difficult to say. We really don't know what can happen. I think it will depend if the situation is controlled. There will be great chances of the championship coming back. If it gets worse, it will be very difficult.

"We have to think not only of the fans, but of the athletes' health, which can be contaminated during physical contact. In training, we will be with colleagues, employees, so we have to think about it because the most important thing is the health of all people."

Willian also revealed how he is keeping in touch with the club over maintaining his fitness and keeping up-to-date with the latest information.

"Contact is via WhatsApp or phone, we have a chat on the phone where we receive all information from the club what we have to do. This is daily with training plans so we don't get stuck."

The Chelsea winger is set to leave the club this summer after seven seasons with his contract expiring at the end of June.

