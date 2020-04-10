Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Willian's agent reveals Chelsea future is yet to be discussed

Matt Debono

Kia Joorabchian has revealed that his client Willian hasn't decided whether he will remain at Chelsea or depart the club at the end of the season. 

The Brazilian's contract expires at the end of the current season, and a decision has yet to be made regarding his future. 

Willian has been at the club since 2013 after making the move from Anzhi Makhachkala, but his stay at the club is all set to come to an end this summer.  

Speaking to Sky Sports News, his agent Kia Joorabchian has insisted no talks have taken place over his future. 

"There is a lot of speculation but I can genuinely explain to you we have not spoken about transfers or anything like that," Joorabchian said.

"No one has the right feeling. Neither us nor the other side have the feeling to discuss something when so much is happening around the world that is so much more important."

The 31-year-old has five goals and as many assists in the Premier League for Chelsea this season in 28 appearances. 

Willian has previously said that an agreement for an extension at Chelsea remains unlikely. 

"Everyone knows my contract is up in a few months and it looks like it'll be difficult to secure an extension. I think it's unlikely that I'll renew because Chelsea offered me a two-year deal, I asked for three and it ended there.

NINTCHDBPICT000569606967-e1583920016213
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a summer move for Willian.Getty Images

"There were no more talks or negotiations. Chelsea said that three years would be impossible, so at the moment it seems unlikely that I'll extend, but nothing is impossible.

"We don't know what might happen. We might suddenly reach an agreement, but what I can say today is that my contract is up and I'll be free to negotiate with any club."

Chelsea are in talks with duo Olivier Giroud and Antonio Rudiger over new deals. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Agent: Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho open to Premier League return

Philippe Coutinho's agent has revealed the midfielder would be open to a return to the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Antonio Rudiger: Chelsea hold talks over contract extension

Chelsea have opened talks with defender Antonio Rudiger over a new long-term contract at the club.

Matt Debono

Jadon Sancho told to stay at Borussia Dortmund amid Premier League interest

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has been told by teammate Marco Reus to remain in Germany and snub a transfer back to the Premier League.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Premier League players announce collective COVID-19 'Players Together' initiative

A collective player initiative has been created by a huge number of Premier League players, it has been confirmed.

Matt Debono

Why Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher doesn't want the 2019/20 season voided

Conor Gallagher has enjoyed his first season in senior football and the midfielder has admitted he would be gutted should the campaign be voided.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea eye loan deal for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho with option to buy

Chelsea are reportedly keen on landing Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer on loan, with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the loan spell.

Matt Debono

Chelsea hold preliminary talks with Olivier Giroud over new deal

Chelsea have opened preliminary talks with forward Olivier Giroud over a new contract as his deal is set to expire this summer.

Matt Debono

Report: Spurs make early moves to snap up out-of-contract Chelsea star Willian

Chelsea winger Willian is set to leave the club this summer after seven seasons and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to pounce on a deal for the Brazilian.

Matt Debono

Chelsea veteran Pedro confirms he will leave Stamford Bridge this summer

Chelsea winger Pedro has revealed he will be leaving the club this summer when his current deal comes to an end.

Matt Debono

"I'm feeling ready to go" - Christian Pulisic provides Chelsea injury boost

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has revealed he is ready to return to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Matt Debono