Willian's agent reveals Chelsea future is yet to be discussed

Kia Joorabchian has revealed that his client Willian hasn't decided whether he will remain at Chelsea or depart the club at the end of the season.

The Brazilian's contract expires at the end of the current season, and a decision has yet to be made regarding his future.

Willian has been at the club since 2013 after making the move from Anzhi Makhachkala, but his stay at the club is all set to come to an end this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, his agent Kia Joorabchian has insisted no talks have taken place over his future.

"There is a lot of speculation but I can genuinely explain to you we have not spoken about transfers or anything like that," Joorabchian said.

"No one has the right feeling. Neither us nor the other side have the feeling to discuss something when so much is happening around the world that is so much more important."

The 31-year-old has five goals and as many assists in the Premier League for Chelsea this season in 28 appearances.

Willian has previously said that an agreement for an extension at Chelsea remains unlikely.

"Everyone knows my contract is up in a few months and it looks like it'll be difficult to secure an extension. I think it's unlikely that I'll renew because Chelsea offered me a two-year deal, I asked for three and it ended there.

"There were no more talks or negotiations. Chelsea said that three years would be impossible, so at the moment it seems unlikely that I'll extend, but nothing is impossible.

"We don't know what might happen. We might suddenly reach an agreement, but what I can say today is that my contract is up and I'll be free to negotiate with any club."

Chelsea are in talks with duo Olivier Giroud and Antonio Rudiger over new deals.

