Why Willian's exit from Chelsea this summer could all but be confirmed

Matt Debono

Willian is out of contract at Chelsea this summer and is expected to leave after seven seasons at the club. 

The 31-year-old's current deal expires on June 30 and it remains unlikely that he will renew with the club.

He has been an integral part of Frank Lampard's plans this season, making 28 appearances for the Blues in the Premier League, missing just one fixture in the league this season which was the opening game of the campaign against Manchester United. 

Throughout the season, Willian has scored five times and assisted as many for the Blues. 

However although it's extremely likely that he will leave this summer, his exit has possibly been all but confirmed after Chelsea held an in-house game at Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League restart.

Willian currently wears the no.10 shirt, but fellow winger Christian Pulisic was also seen wearing the same numbered shirt on the opposite team which could mean he will be taking the soon-to-be vacant number. 

EZ2Ca5TXQAANI9G
(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)

Chelsea are yet to confirm whether Willian will remain with the club until the end of the season as no short-term deal has yet been offered. 

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both shown interest in taking the Brazilian on this summer. 

