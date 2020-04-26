Absolute Chelsea
Willian: Difficult task for Chelsea to overturn 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in Champions League

Ben Davies

Chelsea winger Willian has emphasised the size of the challenge facing Frank Lampard's squad if they wish to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern handed Chelsea a reality check in west London, a night which proved to be a step too far for Lampard's young side despite a solid first-half performance from the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors showed their quality, putting three goals away in the second-half, combined with a Marcos Alonso dismissal, handing Chelsea a near impossible task heading into the second-leg.

Chelsea have achieved the unthinkable against the German side - cast your minds back to 2012 when the Blues beat them on penalties in their own stadium to lift the Champions League for the very first time. 

Willian, 31, has admitted it's going to be a difficult task to secure an emphatic comeback in Germany, which is expected to be played behind closed doors.

"Difficult," Willian said to Yahoo Brazil on the proposition of turning the tie around. "What I saw from Bayern in the first leg is a candidate to reach the final. A team that is tactically perfect, intertwined, that has a chance of arriving.

"The second game will be complicated, but we will believe in football until the end [The game will be closed doors to the fans]."

Despite Willian's bleak but realistic assessment of progression in the Champions League, Chelsea hold an impressive away record under current coach Frank Lampard, gaining big European away victories on their route to the round of 16 - claiming victories against French side Lille, and most notably in Amsterdam against last season's semi-finalists Ajax.

