Willian reveals former Blue David Luiz urged him to join Arsenal after leaving Chelsea

Matt Debono

Willian left Chelsea after seven years at the club this summer and has revealed David Luiz told him to make the switch across London to Arsenal. 

The 32-year-old penned a three-year-deal in north London last week and it sees him join up with his teammate at Chelsea, David Luiz. 

He spent three years with Luiz at Stamford Bridge before the Brazilian made the move to the Emirates last summer for £8 million, despite signing a new deal earlier that summer. 

But after seven years in Blue, Willian has joined his fellow Brazilian in Red and has revealed that Luiz urged him to join the Gunners. 

Willian_1600x900_announcement

"He's very happy. We played together in the national team, we played together at Chelsea, and now at Arsenal again. I think we can do great things together, I hope so, but I'm very happy to be with him again.

"He said, 'Come to Arsenal, come to Arsenal, I want you to come!' So that was the conversation," Willian told www.arsenal.com. 

"He is a very nice guy, a top player and I'm very excited to play with him again.

"Of course [he helped in the past], many times. Many times when I had difficult times at Chelsea he was helping me a lot. He is this kind of person that wants to help, especially young players without experience. He is the guy that helps everyone."

Although Chelsea wanted to keep hold of Willian, they will look forward to seeing new arrival Hakim Ziyech in action next season after he signed from Ajax. 

----------

