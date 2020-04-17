Absolute Chelsea
Willian: Out-of-contract winger wants to finish Premier League season with Chelsea

Ben Davies

Chelsea winger Willian remains keen to play a part in this season's Premier League campaign beyond his contract if required, but criticised the ongoing calls for players being obliged to take salary cuts.

The Brazilian's contract at the club expires on June 30th and he has been linked with a move away from West London, with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur interested, who are reported to be making early moves to snap up the 31-year-old.

Despite uncertainties over the eventual resumption of the Premier League campaign, the Brazilian international plans on completing his time at Chelsea in a professional manner, irrespective of contract talks breaking down with the club.

Willian has made a total of 226 Premier League appearances for the Blues, and has registered 33 goals and 31 assists and has enjoyed a successful season under Frank LampardGetty Images

Speaking to AP, Willian said: "I want to give everything for Chelsea until the end like I always did, until the end of my contract, until the end of the league.

“I have to discuss with the club to see what we are going to do. But for me, from my side, I have no problem to play until the end of the season.”

Despite his willingness to return to Premier League action this season, the long-serving winger has expressed his disagreement with calls for a 30 per cent pay cut for footballers across Europe, and believes players should not to be forced to comply.

"Everyone has to help, but for me personally this shouldn’t be an obligation. Like you have to do this because you have to. ... I think you have to do if you feel you have to do. From your heart. Not an obligation that players have to do this or do that.

“I help many people here in Brazil. I have seen that a lot of people try to help, especially famous people around the world trying to help a lot of people around the world giving money and a lot of things.”

The 31-year-old joins a whole host of Chelsea players whose contract will expire in the summer with Pedro, Olivier Giroud and Willy Caballero also without deals beyond the summer.

READ MORE: Chelsea are interested in landing LOSC Lille defender Gabriel this summer.

French striker Olivier Giroud has opened preliminary talks with the club over a new deal beyond the summer of 2020.

Spanish veteran Pedro Rodriguez has all but confirmed his departure from the Blues in the summer with Hakim Ziyech brought in as a replacement option out wide for Lampard.

Would you like Willian to finish the current campaign at Chelsea? Let us know your opinion below!

