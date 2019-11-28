Chelsea winger Willian has revealed he will only depart the club if the Blues want him to go, as his contract nears its end.

The 31-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since 2013 after rejecting a move to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to make a move to West London.

He has been ever-present in the side this season under Lampard, and is keen to remain as part of Lampard's journey at Chelsea.

But he has revealed his plans for next season and beyond, and revealed he wants to continue under Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, Willian admits it is up to the club to whether he remains beyond this season.

"I want to stay at the club," Willian admitted. "My contract ends at the end of the season, [and] I do not know how it will play out, whether I will renew or not. But the desire to stay for a few more years is undoubtedly real. I really want to stay at the club.

"I am well adapted, I like everyone, I feel the affection from the supporters, from the people who work at the club. I also really like the city. I do not have any reasons to leave. I will only leave if the club do not want me to stay."

Willian has featured 12 times in the Premier League this term, scoring twice. Getty Images

Willian has been linked with a move to Barcelona, however he is adamant that his future is at Chelsea.

He is hoping for a fresh two-year-deal - something that Chelsea have not been keen to offer those over-30 in recent years until they broke the rule with David Luiz, who ended up leaving for rivals Arsenal.

Chelsea and Frank Lampard have the chance to reward loyalty for an excellent servant at the club, or could the Blues' head coach be looking to offload the Brazilian to continue to freshen the squad up with young and exciting talent.