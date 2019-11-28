Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Willian on Chelsea future: I will only leave if the club don't want me to stay

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Willian has revealed he will only depart the club if the Blues want him to go, as his contract nears its end.

The 31-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since 2013 after rejecting a move to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to make a move to West London. 

He has been ever-present in the side this season under Lampard, and is keen to remain as part of Lampard's journey at Chelsea.

But he has revealed his plans for next season and beyond, and revealed he wants to continue under Frank Lampard at Chelsea. 

Speaking to Globo Esporte, Willian admits it is up to the club to whether he remains beyond this season. 

"I want to stay at the club," Willian admitted. "My contract ends at the end of the season, [and] I do not know how it will play out, whether I will renew or not. But the desire to stay for a few more years is undoubtedly real. I really want to stay at the club.

"I am well adapted, I like everyone, I feel the affection from the supporters, from the people who work at the club. I also really like the city. I do not have any reasons to leave. I will only leave if the club do not want me to stay."

Willian
Willian has featured 12 times in the Premier League this term, scoring twice.&nbsp;Getty Images

Willian has been linked with a move to Barcelona, however he is adamant that his future is at Chelsea. 

He is hoping for a fresh two-year-deal - something that Chelsea have not been keen to offer those over-30 in recent years until they broke the rule with David Luiz, who ended up leaving for rivals Arsenal.

Chelsea and Frank Lampard have the chance to reward loyalty for an excellent servant at the club, or could the Blues' head coach be looking to offload the Brazilian to continue to freshen the squad up with young and exciting talent. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard provides injury update on Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham

Matt Debono
0

Tammy Abraham was forced off at half-time after picking up a hip injury against Valencia CF.

Mateo Kovacic: Croatian 'almost gave up on scoring' after netting first goal for Chelsea

Matt Debono
0

Mateo Kovacic netted his first goal in Chelsea colours on Wednesday against Valencia CF in the Champions League.

WATCH: Christian Pulisic puts Chelsea ahead against Valencia in Champions League

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea lead against Valencia through Christian Pulisic.

WATCH: Mateo Kovacic scores first goal for Chelsea against Valencia in the Champions League

Matt Debono
0

Valencia host Chelsea in the Champions League in Group H at the Mestalla Stadium in a crucial clash between the two sides.

Live Commentary: Valencia CF 2-2 Chelsea | Champions League

Matt Debono
0

Follow live game updates as Chelsea travel to the Mestalla Stadium to face Valencia in Group H of the Champions League.

Valencia CF vs Chelsea | Champions League - Christian Pulisic starts for Frank Lampard's side in Spain

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea face a crucial clash in the Champions League against Valencia CF at the Mestalla.

Report: Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea suffered defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League after N'Golo Kante's opener was cancelled out.

'I want it to be a positive issue' - Frank Lampard on Chelsea midfield selection problem

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard wants the vast amount options in the Chelsea midfield to be a positive problem for him.

Frank Lampard has ruled out managing Tottenham after José Mourinho's appointment

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard says managing Tottenham Hotspur one day 'wouldn't happen' following Chelsea connection.

Frank Lampard rules out being 'unsackable' at Chelsea this season

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard admits he can be sacked by Chelsea this season, after Mauricio Pochettino was axed by Spurs.