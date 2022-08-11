Skip to main content

Willian In Talks With Fulham - Could Former Chelsea Winger Return To The Premier League?

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Almost a year after his departure from Arsenal to Corinthians, reports are surfacing that Willian could be set for a surprise return to the Premier League.

After a year away from England, former Chelsea man Willian could be on his way back to London to begin his ninth season in England's top flight.

In August 2021, Willian called time on his Premier League journey, having made 339 appearances for Chelsea and 37 for Arsenal across an eight-year spell in England.  

Willian at Chelsea during the 2019/20 season

Willian at Chelsea during the 2019/20 season

IMAGO / Action Plus

Returning to Corinthians, the club he began his senior career at, he played 36 games for them in 2021/22 and now according to South American football journalist Tim Vickery, the 34-year old is in talks to join newly promoted Fulham.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In terms of attacking options, Fulham have added Andreas Pereira for £8.5million from Manchester United and Israeli wideman Manor Solomon on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk during this summer transfer window.

Were Willian to return to London, he would be the second most senior player to be signed by Fulham since Hungarian goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, who arrived at Craven Cottage aged 38 from 1860 Munich in 2014.

The Brazilian would certainly bring some valuable experience to a Fulham side who will be hoping to survive relegation back to the Championship this campaign and he would bolster an attacking unit that already contains the likes Harry Wilson, Neeskens Kebano and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Aleksandar Mitrovic in discussion with Tom Cairney in a pre-match warmup

Aleksandar Mitrovic in discussion with Tom Cairney in a pre-match warmup

Could this transfer work out if it happens? Willian's prime years at Chelsea suggest it wouldn't be the worst signing, but having downed tools towards the end of his first stint in England, Fulham boss Marco Silva may have to work his magic to reignite that spark that Willian showed during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Read More Chelsea News

Josip Juranovic
Transfer News

Chelsea And Manchester United Turn Interest To £15million Celtic Fullback Josip Juranovic

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

‘I Could See That’ - Pundit Tips Newcastle to Sign Conor Gallagher Instead of James Maddison

By Charlie Webb4 hours ago
Fofana
Transfer News

'There Have Been Two Bids' - Brendan Rodgers on Chelsea's Latest Push for Wesley Fofana

By Luka Foley4 hours ago
Armando Broja
News

‘They Will Need to Sort Out’ - Pundit on Chelsea’s Striker Situation

By Charlie Webb4 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
News

'I Won't Accept Anything Less' - Raheem Sterling On Switching Manchester City For Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards5 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
News

'I Would Not Sign De Jong' - William Gallas Explains What Is Wrong With Chelsea's Midfield

By Melissa Edwards6 hours ago
Millie Bright
News

Chelsea Women Extend Contract With UEFA Euro 2022 Winner Millie Bright

By Melissa Edwards7 hours ago
Thiago Silva Tottenham
News

'This Is Why That Game Will Be Very Tight' - William Gallas Explains Why Chelsea Won't Beat Tottenham Hotspur

By Owen Cummings10 hours ago