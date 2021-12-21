Willian: Joining Chelsea Over Spurs in 2013 Was a Good Choice

Willian has revealed his pleasure at the decision to join Chelsea in 2013 over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

He made the switch to Stamford Bridge on a five-year contract from Anzhi Makhachkala in a deal worth £30 million.

Jose Mourinho landed the then 25-year-old as he snubbed Spurs at the last-minute after taking a medical with the Lilywhites.

The 33-year-old went on to make 339 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring 63 goals and assisting 62 times before he departed in the summer of 2020 at the end of his contract.

Willian joined London rivals Arsenal but decided it was time to leave after three months. He agreed to mutually terminate his contract and headed back to Brazil to join Corinthians.

He spoke to FIVE over his move to England and detailed the switch to west London, after Chelsea came in with a late swoop for the winger.

"I had a medical with Tottenham, but at the end, I decided to go for Chelsea. I think it was a good choice for me, no?," he admitted.



Willian added on the Blues coming in for him: "It was always my dream to play for Chelsea because when I was child, they tried a couple of times to have a conversation. They made some offers, but it wasn't accepted. When I had the chance to move again, I was very happy."

It was a difficult decision for the Brazilian to swap west for north London after wanting to stay, but the club couldn't agree a new contract with him. Willian wanted three more years, while the club were only willing to offer him two.

He continued: "It was difficult to decide because I wanted to stay at Chelsea. But I wanted three years contract and Chelsea they say 'no, we want to give you two years'. At the end of the season, I decided to join Arsenal."

