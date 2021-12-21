'I Support Chelsea' - Willian Makes Chelsea Admission After Spell at Arsenal

Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Willian Makes Chelsea Admission After Spell at London Rivals Arsenal

Author:

Former Chelsea man Willian has made an admission on his old club after a spell at their London rivals Arsenal. 

The Brazilian winger joined the Blues at the beginning of the 13/14 season, joining from Anzhi Makhachkala after half a season at the Russian side. 

He made 339 appearances in seven seasons at the west London club, scoring 63 goals and assisting a further 64. 

imago0045683586h

Speaking in an interview on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel FIVE Willian made an admission on who he supports in the Premier League, having spent eight years in the English top flight.

"Chelsea. I respect Arsenal, but I support Chelsea."

The 33-year-old now plays for Brazilian side Corinthians, making nine appearances so far this campaign having previously featured for them from 2006 to 2007.

Read More

He joined from Arsenal at the end of the 19/20 season, spending just the one year in north London.

imago0034747809h

He also commented on his move to the reigning European Champions, with the Brazilian rumoured to join Tottenham Hotspur before making a late switch to Stamford Bridge.

"I had a medical with Tottenham, but at the end, I decided to go for Chelsea. I think it was a good choice for me, no?

"It was always my dream to play for Chelsea because when I was child, they tried a couple of times to have a conversation. They made some offers, but it wasn't accepted. When I had the chance to move again, I was very happy."

Willian won two Premier League titles, a Europa League, an FA Cup and a League Cup during his time in west London.

imago0047600232h
