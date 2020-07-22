Absolute Chelsea
Willian and Pedro available to see out remainder of 2019/20 season with Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea will have both Willian and Pedro at their disposal for the remainder of their campaign as their short-term contract extensions come to an end. 

The duo are out of contract this summer in west London but Frank Lampard's side managed to pen them down to short-term deals following the coronavirus crisis, which has seen the season delayed by two months. 

Lampard's men have two games left to play in the Premier League which will be completed by the end of this week, but also have an FA Cup final awaiting them and a trip to Germany to face Bayern Munich in the second-leg of their last-16 Champions League tie. 

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Liverpool, Lampard was quizzed on their availability to see out the season. 

"You have caught me on the hop with that one a little bit," Lampard said. "I have a presumption that they will be. I don’t want to say something that I will get wrong because I am probably looking at Liverpool and Wolves ahead of anything else.

"So thanks for reminding me, I’ll make sure of that. We have obviously seen the value of not just Willian on the pitch in this restart, Pedro hasn’t played so much, but the value of their experience.

"I clearly hope they stay with us right until the end, I think that would be the thing the club and players want."

The news was confirmed by Goal's Nizaar Kinzella which will provide Frank Lampard with a boost in terms of selection with Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner unavailable until the start of next season.

