Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard pleased to extend Willian and Pedro's contracts until end of season

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight after Chelsea confirmed that they had agreed to extend Willian and Pedro’s contracts at the club until the end of the season.

The duo were set to leave on June 30 but came to an agreement to see out the rest of the season with the Blues, which was announced on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of Chelsea’s clash against Manchester City in the Premier League, Lampard admitted negotiations weren’t complicated due to both parties wanting the same result.

“I’m pleased," Lampard started. “Negotiations were relatively easy, because both sides wanted the same thing.

“The two players wanted to ensure that they could finish the season out with us and we didn’t want to lose any members of the squad.”

He also confirmed that they remain in talks with Willian over potentially renewing his contract for next season and has been pleased with his professionalism shown.

“We are still talking to the players, and with Willian in particular. I always felt confident that they would remain with us, they have shown professionalism throughout their time at the club and been brilliant for Chelsea for many years.

“That level of professionalism was a sign that they wanted to stay. We will keep talking and will see what happens, but I think the main focus for everyone is the remaining games that we have to play.

“I get on very well with Willian, the club gets on very well with Willian. I don’t want to talk too much about next season but what I will say is that I want Willian to play his best games for Chelsea for the remaining games of this season.”

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea haven’t tabled bid for Kai Havertz

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists they have not made a bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

Matt Debono

Team News: Frank Lampard confirms two absentees for Man City clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news as they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Thursday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises super-sub Christian Pulisic after instant impact for Chelsea against Aston Villa

Frank Lampard has hailed Christian Pulisic after he came on in the second-half and started the Blues second-half comeback against Aston Villa.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic delighted to score in Chelsea's 2-1 win against Aston Villa

Christian Pulisic came off the bench for Chelsea against Aston Villa and had an instant impact for the Blues as they turned it around at Villa Park to clinch a 2-1 victory in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud seal Chelsea comeback against Aston Villa

Chelsea came from behind to claim all three points against Aston Villa courtesy of second-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from the Midlands ahead of Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Aston Villa in their first game since the Premier League restart.

Matt Debono

Opposition View: Aston Villa vs Chelsea ft. Heart of the Holte

Chelsea restart their Premier League season on Sunday afternoon against an Aston Villa side at Villa Park who are battling to stay in the top-flight.

Matt Debono

Preview: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

The Premier League is finally back after a prolonged three month break from football following the coronavirus pandemic and Chelsea's first test is a trip to face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

Matt Debono