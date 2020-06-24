Frank Lampard pleased to extend Willian and Pedro's contracts until end of season

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight after Chelsea confirmed that they had agreed to extend Willian and Pedro’s contracts at the club until the end of the season.

The duo were set to leave on June 30 but came to an agreement to see out the rest of the season with the Blues, which was announced on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of Chelsea’s clash against Manchester City in the Premier League, Lampard admitted negotiations weren’t complicated due to both parties wanting the same result.

“I’m pleased," Lampard started. “Negotiations were relatively easy, because both sides wanted the same thing.

“The two players wanted to ensure that they could finish the season out with us and we didn’t want to lose any members of the squad.”

He also confirmed that they remain in talks with Willian over potentially renewing his contract for next season and has been pleased with his professionalism shown.

“We are still talking to the players, and with Willian in particular. I always felt confident that they would remain with us, they have shown professionalism throughout their time at the club and been brilliant for Chelsea for many years.

“That level of professionalism was a sign that they wanted to stay. We will keep talking and will see what happens, but I think the main focus for everyone is the remaining games that we have to play.

“I get on very well with Willian, the club gets on very well with Willian. I don’t want to talk too much about next season but what I will say is that I want Willian to play his best games for Chelsea for the remaining games of this season.”

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube