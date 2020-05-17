Willian: Majority of Premier League players uncomfortable with season returning

Willian has revealed that the majority of Premier League stars are uncomfortable with the idea of the season resuming to be completed.

Plans are being made to restart the season under 'Project Restart', which will see the players return to training in small groups next week, with numbers gradually increasing before the season gets back underway.

Chelsea are currently in fourth spot in the league, but Willian has echoed his reservations on the Premier League returning insisting it needs to be safe.

"Honestly, from what I can see, a lot of players – the majority, I'd say – are uncomfortable with the idea of returning right now," he said to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

"We're really keen to return, we really miss playing and doing what we love. But it needs to be safe for us to do so. That's how we're looking at it. Our health has to come first.

"So right now, players don't feel comfortable with the idea of returning until it's totally safe to do so.

The 31-year-old also confirmed that Blues boss Frank Lampard is keeping the players informed of the next steps which are continuing to be discussed by the Premier League hierarchy.

"Our squad has spoken a lot over the internet, via different apps, and we've had some meetings too," Willian added. "Lampard has sent us information about what the Premier League wants to do.

"We still don't know how things are going to play out, moving forward. Hopefully, we'll know in the next few days. The Premier League is going to have a meeting and then they'll inform us about the next steps

Willian is set to leave Chelsea this summer and Lampard is looking to hold onto the Brazilian for the remainder of the season after clubs were given the green light to agree short-term extensions with players out-of-contract on June 30.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube