Willian makes Premier League Team of the Week after brace for Chelsea against Tottenham

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Willian has been included in WhoScored's Premier League Team of the Week after his influence in the Blues' victory against Tottenham Hotspur. 

Frank Lampard's side headed into the London derby under real pressure; four defeats in five in the Premier League, a win against Spurs looked extremely unlikely. 

A defeat would have meant slipping out of the Champions League spots come Christmas, but Chelsea had other ideas. And Willian was at the forefront of the visitors' success in north London. 

The Brazilian bagged a first-half brace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to mount defeat onto former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho. 

A beautiful strike into the far corner, and a goal from the penalty spot secured Willian his first two goals for the club against Spurs.

Following his Man of the Match performance, the 31-year-old was included in the WhoScored.com Premier League Team of the Week, with a rating of 9.2 - the highest out of the 11 players selected. 

Screenshot 2019-12-23 at 15.44.47
WhoScored.com

Frank Lampard's switched up his tactics ahead of the London derby, opting for a 3-4-3 system which caught Jose Mourinho off guard.

Jose Mourinho accused Lampard of copying Antonio Conte's system that the Italian used when he enjoyed Premier League success with Chelsea. 

Lampard responded: "I don’t know if I want to go through all the players, but I’m sure half of them weren’t here [in Conte’s time]. 

"I know [Fikayo] Tomori wasn’t, [Mason] Mount wasn’t, [Tammy] Abraham wasn’t, and I’m not trying to clone anyone’s system. ‘I think Conte’s system was an incredible one that won the league at Chelsea, but the way I play it and the message I give is different.

"It’s not as simple as if you play 3-4-3 you’re cloning somebody else, otherwise you’d all be cloning each other. It was more a question of 'Can this system help us defensively and offensively against Tottenham and the way they play?'.

"It was my choice to play it, not to do with whether players understand it. Having said that, the players took the plan on incredibly well as we all saw."

The Chelsea head coach was ecstatic at the full-time whistle having beaten his former manager once again, having enjoyed success against the Portuguese with Derby County last season.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard insists he is still friends with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 

----------

Chelsea now have two three days off to prepare for Southampton's visit to west London on Boxing Day, where they will be without Mateo Kovacic in the midfield after he accumulated his fifth booking of the season, so he is suspended for one game. 

----------

