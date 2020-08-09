Absolute Chelsea
Willian confirms he will leave Chelsea this summer

Matt Debono

Willian has confirmed he will depart Chelsea after seven seasons at the club following the end of his contract. 

The 32-year-old failed to agree a new deal in west London and has now revealed that his future is away from Chelsea.

Willian took to Instagram on Sunday following the conclusion of Chelsea's 2019/20 campaign, and confirmed he will leave the club.

"AN OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB.

"They were seven wonderful years. In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I had to play. Today I am certain that it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense.

"Yet, beyond the trophies, I learnt a lot about myself. I developed a great deal, becoming a better player and a better person. With each training session, with each game, with every minute spent in the dressing room, I was always learning.

"I am really grateful to the Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club. There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt!

"The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my teammates. I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans. I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt!

"My heartfelt thanks go out to all of you and God bless you!"

----------

