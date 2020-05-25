Absolute Chelsea
Willy Caballero received death threats after 2018 World Cup mistake

Matt Debono

Willy Caballero has revealed he was sent death threats after making an error in the 2018 World Cup while playing for Argentina.

The Blues keeper was playing against the eventual runners-up Croatia in the group stages, and he mishit the ball after a pass back from Gabriel Mercado.

Croatia forward Ante Rebic pounced and thumped a volley into the top corner to put Argentina behind, which saw them eventually win the match by three goals to nil.

topshot-fbl-wc-2018-match23-arg-cro
(Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP)

Caballero was subsequently dropped following the mistake and has yet to feature for Argentina since.

The 38-year-old opened up on the error and admitted he received death threats following the mistake

"With the mistake for Croatia’s goal I went to lift it to give it to Toto Salvio, but I hit the ground," Caballero told TNT Sports.

"The ball had an unexpected effect and it went to Rebic. Everyone thought I wanted to chip it but it wasn’t like that; I never hit a ball like that in my life.

"I wanted to lift it and hit it long because the two strikers were coming.

"The day after my mistake at the World Cup, everyone had my number. I did not have a good time.

"Very extreme messages were sent to me, including death threats. And they made me think a lot about my family and my future."

Caballero recently signed a new one-year contract extension at Chelsea, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2021.

